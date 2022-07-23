WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia strikes port despite grain deal | Americans dead in Donbas | Azovstal defenders memorialized | EU imposes more sanctions
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » WSSC Water to fix…

WSSC Water to fix Capitol Heights sinkhole

Veronica Canales | veronica.canales@wtop.com
Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

July 23, 2022, 10:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Prince George’s County drivers may have noticed a large sinkhole on Hampton Park Boulevard bringing traffic to a stop. The Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission said that WSSC Water will have it fixed by Sunday.

Officials said the sinkhole started to appear at around 8 a.m. after a water main broke at 2100 Hampton Park Boulevard in Capitol Heights, Maryland.

Initially, the water main break impacted access to water for one business. No residential customers were affected, according to a spokesperson for the agency.

WSSC Water expects that problem to be fixed overnight Saturday.

Drivers traveling southbound should avoid the closure between Central Avenue and Hampton Mall Drive North, following police direction.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

OPM says federal employees 'agency-hopping' to telework-friendly offices

OMB sets deadline for agencies to deliver future office space plans

It’s not just the private sector — agencies are competing with each other for cyber talent

The FOIA backlog continued to grow last year

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up