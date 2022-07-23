WSSC Water to fix Capitol Heights sinkhole

Officials said the sinkhole started to appear at around 8 a.m. after a water main broke at 2100 Hampton Park Boulevard in Capitol Heights, Maryland.

Prince George’s County drivers may have noticed a large sinkhole on Hampton Park Boulevard bringing traffic to a stop. The Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission said that WSSC Water will have it fixed by Sunday.

Initially, the water main break impacted access to water for one business. No residential customers were affected, according to a spokesperson for the agency.

WSSC Water expects that problem to be fixed overnight Saturday.

Drivers traveling southbound should avoid the closure between Central Avenue and Hampton Mall Drive North, following police direction.