RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russia pounds rebel-claimed region | Fears of natural gas emergency | Putin's aide warns US against pressing for war crimes court | French PM vows to boost economy
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Prince George's Co. Council…

Prince George’s Co. Council votes to create police accountability board

Michelle Basch | mbasch@wtop.com

July 6, 2022, 8:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Prince George’s County Council voted Tuesday to establish an 11-member police accountability board, which will receive and review complaints of police misconduct.

The board will replace the county’s citizen complaint oversight panel, which the council voted to repeal on Tuesday.

In addition to receiving complaints, the board will appoint civilian members to an administrative charging committee. That committee will determine if an officer should be administratively charged.

The board will also hold quarterly meetings with the leaders of county law enforcement agencies, and submit annual reports that identify trends and recommend changes to improve accountability.

The county executive will nominate the board’s chair and five other members for approval by the County Council. The remaining five members will be nominated by the council.

Board members must be Prince George’s County residents who are at least 21 years old, and no more than one former law enforcement officer will be able to serve on the board at one time.

A law passed by the General Assembly last year required each Maryland county to have a police accountability board by July 1.

Michelle Basch

Michelle Basch is a reporter and anchor at WTOP.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Zero Trust Cyber Exchange: NASA’s Mike Witt, Christine Gex on intersection of RPA, cybersecurity

FCC taps GSA’s Hill to be new CIO

Congresswoman Norton hints at House hearing on TSP challenges

Air Force awards JADC2 contract worth nearly $1B

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up