The Prince George's County Council has voted to establish an 11-member police accountability board, which will receive and review complaints of police misconduct.

The Prince George’s County Council voted Tuesday to establish an 11-member police accountability board, which will receive and review complaints of police misconduct.

The board will replace the county’s citizen complaint oversight panel, which the council voted to repeal on Tuesday.

In addition to receiving complaints, the board will appoint civilian members to an administrative charging committee. That committee will determine if an officer should be administratively charged.

The board will also hold quarterly meetings with the leaders of county law enforcement agencies, and submit annual reports that identify trends and recommend changes to improve accountability.

The county executive will nominate the board’s chair and five other members for approval by the County Council. The remaining five members will be nominated by the council.

Board members must be Prince George’s County residents who are at least 21 years old, and no more than one former law enforcement officer will be able to serve on the board at one time.

A law passed by the General Assembly last year required each Maryland county to have a police accountability board by July 1.