Police identify victim in District Heights shooting

Prince George’s County Police have identified the man killed in a fatal shooting in District Heights, Maryland.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 3300 block of Walters Lane on July 20 at around 10 a.m.

Police said, when they arrived, they found Tremayne Crawford, 34, with an apparent gun shot wound.

Crawford, a resident of Suitland, was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Detectives have continued working to identity a suspect in the shooting. They ask anyone with information to call crime solvers at 1.866.411.8477, go to their website or use the P3 Tips mobile app referring to case number 22-0034941.