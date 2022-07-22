WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia to Europe gas pipeline restarts | US sends more aid | An 'unprecedented reversal' of progress | Refugees forced into Russia | Russia plans to grab more Ukrainian land
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Police identify victim in…

Police identify victim in District Heights shooting

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

July 22, 2022, 12:47 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Prince George’s County Police have identified the man killed in a fatal shooting in District Heights, Maryland.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 3300 block of Walters Lane on July 20 at around 10 a.m.

Police said, when they arrived, they found Tremayne Crawford, 34, with an apparent gun shot wound.

Crawford, a resident of Suitland, was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Detectives have continued working to identity a suspect in the shooting. They ask anyone with information to call crime solvers at 1.866.411.8477, go to their website or use the P3 Tips mobile app referring to case number 22-0034941.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

House advances some key agency spending provisions for 2023

OPM says federal employees 'agency-hopping' to telework-friendly offices

OMB sets deadline for agencies to deliver future office space plans

VA scraps last EHR go-live date in FY 2022, amid IG accounts of patient harm

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up