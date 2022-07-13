RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Kremlin critic charged | Ukraine strikes Russian ammo depot | Russia fines Apple to limit anti-war info | Putin to visit Iran amid US warning | LeBron criticizes US efforts to bring Griner home
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Hyattsville travel agent pleads…

Hyattsville travel agent pleads guilty to scam for 2nd time

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

July 13, 2022, 8:56 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A former travel agent in Hyattsville, Maryland, has pleaded guilty to a theft scheme for the second time, authorities said Tuesday.

In a statement, Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said Lorena Balbuena-Aguiar ran an unlicensed travel agency — Azteka Travel & Services, LLC — between 2018 and 2019 that was “targeting primarily the Hispanic community.”

“This is not the first time that she has defrauded individuals, but hopefully this sends a message that we won’t tolerate this,” Braveboy said. “Financial crimes are devastating to the victims and we work hard to get justice for individuals who are taken advantage of.”

Balbuena-Aguilar previously pleaded guilty and received home detention for running the same scam, according to the state’s attorney’s office.

During the scam, she would accept money from victims with the promise of booking their flights. Those who paid for travel through Balbuena-Aguilar would call their airlines only to discover no payment was made.

She would then convince victims that “there was a mix up with the airline,” getting them to book another flight and promising reimbursement. Those refunds were never received.

Balbuena-Aguilar will be sentenced on Aug. 24 and faces up to five years in prison.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Major VA workforce, health care bill heads to House floor vote once more

Long-time GSA executive Bennett passes away; CISA, NOAA, FBI gain new IT leaders

Return-to-office plans a major cause for decline in 2021 Best Places to Work results

Dettelbach becomes head of ATF, 1st confirmed chief in years

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up