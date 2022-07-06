AAA worker killed in Prince George’s Co. crash

Maryland State Police said they are investigating a fatal crash involving a AAA worker providing assistance to a driver in Bowie.

A worker with AAA helping a driver on a road in Bowie, Maryland, was hit and killed Tuesday night, the Maryland State Police said.

In a statement, police said Anthony Okozi, 69, of Upper Marlboro, was providing fuel to the driver of a van on westbound Route 50 near Collington Road at around 11:15 p.m.

The van was partially on the left shoulder, according to a preliminary investigation; Okozi parked behind the vehicle. When Okozi began fueling, police said, Joseph Anderson 21, of Rockville, swerved to avoid the AAA vehicle and hit Okozi.

Officers said the AAA worker’s hazard lights were on and he was wearing a reflective vest while he was fueling the van.