AAA worker killed in Prince George’s Co. crash

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

July 6, 2022, 11:51 AM

A worker with AAA helping a driver on a road in Bowie, Maryland, was hit and killed Tuesday night, the Maryland State Police said.

In a statement, police said Anthony Okozi, 69, of Upper Marlboro, was providing fuel to the driver of a van on westbound Route 50 near Collington Road at around 11:15 p.m.

The van was partially on the left shoulder, according to a preliminary investigation; Okozi parked behind the vehicle. When Okozi began fueling, police said, Joseph Anderson 21, of Rockville, swerved to avoid the AAA vehicle and hit Okozi.

Officers said the AAA worker’s hazard lights were on and he was wearing a reflective vest while he was fueling the van.

 

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

