SUPREME COURT NEWS: Roe v. Wade overturned | PHOTOS: Crowds react to Roe decision | Ruling thrusts companies into divisive arena | DC-area leaders react to abortion ruling | Companies covering abortion travel costs
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Video shows Prince George's…

Video shows Prince George’s Co. police pursuit that ended in deadly crash

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

June 25, 2022, 6:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

New video released Friday shows a police pursuit in Prince George’s County, Maryland, that ended in a deadly crash.

The crash happened in Largo on June 8 around 6:30 a.m. at Pookey Way and White House Road.

Police were trying to stop two vehicles for traffic violations when both drove off. One driver crossed the road’s double yellow lines and hit another car head-on nearby, Police Chief Malik Aziz said at the time of the crash.

The driver whose car was hit died at the hospital around 9:30 a.m. He was later identified as Jonny Morris, 66, of Brandywine.

Lorenzo Dwayne Day, 22, of Upper Marboro, hit Morris, according to police. He was also taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

New video released Friday shows a police pursuit in Prince George’s County, Maryland, that ended in a deadly crash. (Courtesy Maryland Attorney General Office)

Footage from the officer’s dashboard camera, released by the Maryland State’s Attorney Office, can be watched on YouTube.

No charges have been filed and state police are still investigating the crash.

Police didn’t say whether they’d identified the other driver involved in the police pursuit whose seen in the video driving away from the accident.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Office of the Attorney General at 410-576-7070 or by emailing IID@oag.state.md.us

WTOP’s Hugh Gabrick contributed to this report. 

Jessica Kronzer

Jessica Kronzer graduated from James Madison University in May 2021 after studying media and politics. She enjoys covering politics, advocacy and compelling human-interest stories.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

For OPM’s Ahuja, ‘strong human capital leadership’ crucial to federal workforce reform

USPS hiring strategy helped reduce overtime last holiday season, IG finds

VA confidence in new EHR 'shaken' following cases of patient harm, McDonough says

Administrator Criswell taking ‘deep dive’ analysis for FEMA’s future staffing model

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up