Police: 1 dead after driver fleeing traffic stop crashes in Prince George’s Co.

June 8, 2022, 1:35 PM

A driver attempting to escape a traffic stop crashed into another vehicle, killing the other driver, in Largo, Maryland, Wednesday morning, Prince George’s County police said.

The police said in a series of tweets that the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. at Pookey Way and White House Road, and that they detained the driver who caused the crash.

Police said the other driver died of his injuries at about 9:30 a.m.

The Maryland State Police and the Attorney General’s office are investigating. A spokesman for the Attorney General’s Office said more information would be released later Wednesday afternoon.

