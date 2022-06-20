Primary Day: DC primary guide | Meet DC candidates for mayor | Virginia primary guide | 2 Va. races stand out | Local election news
Prince George’s County inmate found dead with apparent stab wounds

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

June 20, 2022, 11:25 PM

An inmate died at the jail in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Monday, in an apparent stabbing.

The inmate was found in his cell “going in and out of consciousness with multiple puncture wounds,” a Prince George’s County Department of Corrections spokesman said.

After performing CPR, emergency crews pronounced the inmate dead. The department of corrections is working with Prince George’s County police to investigate what happened.

The county jail spokesman said more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

