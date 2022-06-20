Prince George’s County inmate found dead with apparent stab wounds

An inmate died at the jail in Prince George's County, Maryland, on Monday, in an apparent stabbing.

The inmate was found in his cell “going in and out of consciousness with multiple puncture wounds,” a Prince George’s County Department of Corrections spokesman said.

After performing CPR, emergency crews pronounced the inmate dead. The department of corrections is working with Prince George’s County police to investigate what happened.

The county jail spokesman said more information will be provided as it becomes available.