Pedestrian killed in Prince George’s Co. hit-and-run

Prince George's County Police say a man is dead after a hit-and-run in Suitland, Maryland.

Listen now to WTOP News

Prince George’s County Police say a man is dead after a hit-and-run in Suitland, Maryland.

The crash happened Saturday right before midnight at the intersection of Silver Hill Road and Navy Day Drive.

The driver of an unidentified car hit the pedestrian.

Police say that the pedestrian died at the scene.

The driver did not remain at the crash. Police are still investigating the incident.

The intersection of Silver Hill Road and Navy Day Drive is closed due to a crash investigation. Please follow police direction. #MdTraffic pic.twitter.com/Yz9Sbr61XK — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) June 19, 2022

This is a developing story.