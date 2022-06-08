RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia draws closer to capture Donbas region | Kyiv theater reopens | Germany’s Merkel defends approach to Ukraine
Outer Loop closed; traffic diverted to Md. 214

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com
Colleen Kelleher | ckelleher@wtop.com

June 8, 2022, 5:10 AM

The Outer Loop of the Capital Beltway is shut down in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

A crash after Md. 214/Central Avenue, which is Exit 15, forces traffic to divert at Central Avenue.

Maryland State Police are actively investigating the crash that occurred around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The Outer Loop closure is expected to last for at least two hours. Vehicles stuck at the crash are being turned around.

