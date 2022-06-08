Outer Loop closed; traffic diverted to Md. 214

A crash after Md. 214/Central Avenue, which is Exit 15, forces traffic to divert at Central Avenue.

The Outer Loop of the Capital Beltway is shut down in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Maryland State Police are actively investigating the crash that occurred around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The Outer Loop closure is expected to last for at least two hours. Vehicles stuck at the crash are being turned around.