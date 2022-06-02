Man who died in Potomac River water rescue identified

The Oxon Hill man who died after he jumped off a boat anchored in the Potomac River in Fort Washington, Maryland, Monday evening has been identified.

The Oxon Hill man who died after he jumped off a boat anchored in the Potomac River in Fort Washington, Maryland, on Monday evening has been identified.

Jimmy Orlando Espinoza-Oviedo, 37, started having difficulty swimming after he jumped in and yelled for help, Maryland Natural Resources Police said Thursday.

Another person on the boat threw Espinoza-Oviedo a life jacket, but he couldn’t put it on. He later fell unconscious, authorities said.

Someone on a nearby boat pulled Espinoza-Oviedo out of the water and tried to give him CPR until emergency crews arrived at the scene.

Espinoza-Oviedo later died.