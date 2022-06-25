Families, safety advocates remember those killed on Md. Rt. 210

Since 2007, around 80 people have been killed on one of the deadliest roads in the D.C. area: Maryland Route 210. On Saturday, families and safety advocates gathered to remember those who died, and to call for increased safety on the highway.

The event called “The Dignity of Human Life” was held in the parking lot of Empire Graphics in Accokeek, Md., along Rt. 210.

“He was just thrown from his motorcycle, and it shook our lives,” said Diamond Pipkin as she broke into tears.

Her father, Douglas Pipkin, was killed when his motorcycle collided with a car on Rt. 210 in Fort Washington on Nov. 6, 2021.

“We just always had him around. He was a father. He was a grandfather to a three-year-old that asks for him all the time,” continued Pipkin. “Whatever needs to be done to help traffic laws or make people slow down… I don’t know something has to give.”

In addition, representatives from the 210 Traffic Safety Committee honored the many who have died on that road with a release of doves.

“We have journeyed a long way since Feb. 16, 2008, when eight people died right here,” said Ron Weiss, a member of the safety committee. “Unfortunately, since that time, about 80 people have not completed their journey on 210.”

The committee is hoping to add additional speed cameras on the road and increase fines for drivers that violate the speed limit.

“The fine for speeding on Maryland 210 is only $40. The fine remains the same if you’re traveling 70 miles an hour or 160 miles an hour,” said Tamara Davis Brown. “And yes, the speed cameras have clocked drivers going in excess of 160 miles an hour.”

They also want to impose heftier fines if you have been ticketed on the road more than five times, or drive exceedingly fast on the 55 mph road.

“We need to rise up and demand, as a community, for more increase in the fines as has been mentioned. More police enforcement, more education to our young drivers so they don’t fall into the trap,” said Robert Screen with the committee.