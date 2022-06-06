FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: DC area events guide | Sheetz dropping gas prices through July 4th | Where to watch fireworks at National Mall | FAQ: ‘A Capitol Fourth’ returns live
6-year-old girl, man critically injured in Fort Washington shooting

Alicia Abelson | aabelson@wtop.com

June 29, 2022, 12:36 AM

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, are investigating a shooting that injured a 6-year-old girl and a man in Fort Washington Monday night.

According to Prince George’s County police, the shooting happened in front of a home on Frontier Court near Old Fort Hills Park. 

Officers received a call at 8:55 p.m. for two people who had been shot and driven to the hospital in a private car.

The girl and the man are in “critical condition,” police said.

WTOP News partner NBC Washington released home security video of officers investigating the scene and going door to door looking for witnesses. 

“You know, pop, pop, pop, pop, and then it was just silent after that,” Brookey Givens told NBC Washington said. “I was wondering who got shot and where they came from.”

Police do not believe the shooting was random, but the girl was not an intended target. A suspect has not been identified.

Anyone with information can call Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place.

