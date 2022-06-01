1 dead, 5 injured after car crash in Prince George’s Co.

One man is dead, and five others are in the hospital after a car crash in Prince George's County, Maryland.

According to police, the two-car collision happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on Good Luck Road near Robert Frost Elementary School in Glenarden.

A mini-van and another car were involved in the crash.

Police say the driver of the car was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The driver of the mini-van and four passengers were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating what led up to the crash.

Anyone with information can call Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477.

Below is a map of where the crash took place.