1 dead, 5 injured after car crash in Prince George’s Co.

Juan Herrera | jherrera@wtop.com

June 29, 2022, 12:57 AM

One man is dead, and five others are in the hospital after a car crash in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

According to police, the two-car collision happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on Good Luck Road near Robert Frost Elementary School in Glenarden.

A mini-van and another car were involved in the crash.

Police say the driver of the car was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The driver of the mini-van and four passengers were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating what led up to the crash.

Anyone with information can call Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477.

Below is a map of where the crash took place.

Juan Herrera

Juan Herrera is an associate producer for WTOP News. He joined the radio news team in 2021 after previously working for WMAL News as a news assistant. He is a graduate of the Philip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland.

