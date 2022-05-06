RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Ukrainian fighters refuse to surrender | US shares intel before Russian warship sank | Jill Biden to meet Ukrainian refugees | 'Flowers in the rubble'
Video shows vehicles linked to Prince George’s Co. shooting that injured 2 boys, killed dog

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

May 6, 2022, 8:57 PM

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, released a video showing what appears to be a shooting that took place in District Heights in which two boys were shot and a dog was killed.

The video shows a dark van and a second dark vehicle stopping on the 6700 block of Alpine Street near a group of people who were hanging out Wednesday night. In the video, several occupants emerged from the vehicles and fired on the group before fleeing.

“Opening fire on a group of children and teens with absolutely no concern for their lives is unconscionable. I assure this community and all residents of Prince George’s County that my detectives are working around the clock to find and arrest the shooters before they can cause even more harm,” Prince George’s County police’s Maj. Trevel Watson said in a statement.

Two boys, 4 and 14, were hurt and have injuries that are not life-threatening, police said. The dog died at the scene.

Anyone with information on what happened should call 301-516-5201.

