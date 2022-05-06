Prince George’s Co. man sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison for drug distribution, stolen firearms

A Prince George's County man has been sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison for a drug distribution conspiracy and possession of stolen firearms, according to the Maryland U.S. Attorney's Office.

Zaid Rushdan, 41, of Oxon Hill, Maryland, was sentenced to 10 and 1/2 years in federal prison, followed by seven years of supervised release.

Rushdan pleaded guilty to conspiracy, possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and possession of stolen firearms, according to a news release.

According to prosecutors, Rushdan conspired with others to distribute and possess with intent to distribute over 1 kilogram of phencyclidine (PCP) and over 28 grams of crack cocaine starting at least in December 2020 until Feb. 11, 2021, according to the news release.

In February 2021, law enforcement searched Rushdan’s apartment and seized a a large amount of drugs, guns and cash, including:

Over a gallon (4,486 grams) of PCP with a purity of between 7% and 12%;

Approximately 299 grams of powder cocaine;

Approximately 31 grams of crack cocaine; plastic baggies containing pills and powders, subsequently identified as include 50 grams of heroin and 81.35 grams of Eutylone;

Approximately seven pounds of marijuana;

Aeven handguns, two rifles, approximately 652 rounds of ammunition; and

$14,485 in cash

Rushdan admitted that cash was the proceeds of his drug trafficking business and the firearms, several of which were stolen, were used, or were intended to be used, to facilitate his drug trafficking, according to the release.

“The outcome of this case is the result of extremely great work done by the individuals that took part in this investigation,” said Special Agent in Charge Charlie J. Patterson in a statement. “We can thankfully say, there is one less criminal off of our streets. We at ATF work tirelessly to keep our communities safe from people who endanger our neighborhoods.

We will continue to work collaboratively with all of our partners to combat violent crimes in an effort to maintain public safety.”