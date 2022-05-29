Motorcyclist hospitalized after alleged Prince George’s Co. hit-and-run

A motorcyclist was hospitalized Sunday morning after being involved in an alleged hit-and-run crash in Prince George's County, Maryland.

A motorcyclist was hospitalized Sunday morning after being involved in an alleged hit-and-run crash in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Maryland State Police said they responded to the crash along the eastbound side of Route 50 near Kenilworth Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Upon arriving, they met with Clayvon Anderson, 45, a D.C. resident, who reported his motorcycle had been struck by a car while traveling on that road.

Anderson told officials that the driver of the other car fled the scene after striking his motorcycle, according to MSP.

Anderson was taken to the hospital to have his injuries treated.

Police said they are seeking any potential witnesses for this crash. Anyone with information is urged to contact the College Park Barrack at 301-345-3101. Callers may remain anonymous.

Below is a map of the area: