Man killed in Prince George’s Co. crash

Prince George's County Police say a driver hit a pedestrian on Annapolis Road just ahead of the 495 entrance ramp.
A man is dead after being struck by a car last night in Lanham.
Prince George’s County Police say a driver hit a pedestrian on Annapolis Road just ahead of the 495 entrance ramp.
The pedestrian, a man, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The driver of the car remained on the scene.
Officers did not share what may have caused the crash.
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.
Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.
© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.