Man killed in Prince George’s Co. crash

A man is dead after being struck by a car last night in Lanham.

Prince George’s County Police say a driver hit a pedestrian on Annapolis Road just ahead of the 495 entrance ramp.

The pedestrian, a man, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the car remained on the scene.

Officers did not share what may have caused the crash.