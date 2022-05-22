RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Fear for POWs as Russia captures Mariupol | Biden signs $40B aid package | Poles seek EU funds for refugees | Who were Mariupol's last defenders?
Man killed in Prince George’s Co. crash

Veronica Canales | veronica.canales@wtop.com

May 22, 2022, 12:01 AM

A man is dead after being struck by a car last night in Lanham.

Prince George’s County Police say a driver hit a pedestrian on Annapolis Road just ahead of the 495 entrance ramp.

The pedestrian, a man, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the car remained on the scene.

Officers did not share what may have caused the crash.

