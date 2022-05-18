RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Easing food crisis from war | Finland, Sweden apply to join NATO | Interrogation for surrendered Ukrainian soldiers | Europe's push to cut Russian gas
Man dies in 2-car BW Parkway crash in Laurel

Acacia James | ajames@wtop.com

May 18, 2022, 7:59 AM

A man is dead after a Tuesday night crash on southbound Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Laurel, Maryland.

It happened last night just before 10:30 p.m. in the area of Maryland Route 197.

U.S. Park Police said two cars were involved and one man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.

The crash closed the southbound lanes for eight hours.

The Park Police criminal investigations branch is asking anyone with information to call 202-379-4877 or email USPP_tipline@nps.gov.

