Bowie middle school math teacher named Prince George’s County teacher of the year

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

May 16, 2022, 1:18 PM

A math teacher in Bowie, Maryland, got a big surprise Monday as she was named Prince George’s County Public Schools teacher of the year.

Evelyn Policarpio, an eighth-grade math teacher at Benjamin Tasker Middle School, was shocked when her name was announced as Prince George’s County’s teacher of the year.

“Thank you so much. I did not expect this,” Policarpio said. “I prayed for it. It happened; God answered my prayer.”

She is the first teacher at Benjamin Tasker to win the honor. The school had a finalist last year.

“I did not do anything extraordinary. I did not expect this. I just did my job,” Policarpio said.

She told WTOP that her students inspire her every day: “My students are really so respectful; they are ready; they are self-motivated.”

She has 35 years of experience of teaching, including 14 in Prince George’s County.

“I’m so excited; she is amazing,” said Benjamin Tasker principal Kendra Hill. “She is just the loveliest, most kind, empathetic individual — and so hardworking and so dedicated.”

Kaiser Permanente awarded the school and Policarpio $2,000 for a technology upgrade for her classroom. The school also was given $2,500 from Kaiser Permanente for supplies and other items.

Policarpio was also given a laptop for her personal use as part of the prize.

“This was something that she wished would happen, and her wish came true and we’re grateful to be able to give her that award,” said Prince George’s County schools CEO Monica Goldson.

