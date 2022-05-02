2 killed in District Heights crash identified

Two people have died following a Friday night crash in District Heights, according to Prince George's County police.

Two people have died following a Friday night crash in District Heights, Maryland, according to Prince George’s County police.

Authorities said they responded around 7:50 p.m. to the 5700 block of Marlboro Pike for a two-car crash.

Marquise Lewis, 29, of D.C., was driving an SUV southbound when police said he crossed the double yellow line and struck a pickup truck head-on.

Lewis was hospitalized and then died a few days later.

A passenger in the pickup, Emma Bradley, 48, of D.C., was hospitalized and died the next day.

The pickup truck driver was treated for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Below is a map of the area where the crash happened.