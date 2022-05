Prince George's County Police say one driver had minor injuries and another was critically injured. Both were taken to the hospital.

A woman is dead and two people injured after a crash in Prince George’s County.

The fatal collision happened right before 8 p.m. Friday on Marlboro Pike in District Heights. It was a two-car crash.

A female passenger was also taken to the hospital and pronounced dead Saturday evening.

Officials did not give the presumed reason for the crash.