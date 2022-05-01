RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: US sending another $150M in assistance | Civilians rescued from Ukrainian steel plant | Mariupol plant evacuees feel relief, grief | UN council backs peace effort
1 killed in Forestville shooting

Veronica Canales | veronica.canales@wtop.com

May 7, 2022, 1:41 AM

A man was killed after a shooting in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Friday night.

The shooting happened after 8 p.m. on the 7100 block of Donnell Place in Forestville near Maryland Route 4.

After receiving a call about a shooting, officers arrived at the scene to find an adult male outside with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he died hours later.

Prince George’s County Police told WTOP there are no suspects at this time as officials continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477.

