RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Putin vows to press invasion until goals met | Russian hack against power grid thwarted | Passover meaning for Jews fleeing Ukraine | Photos
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Woman killed in Fort…

Woman killed in Fort Washington shooting

Juan Herrera | jherrera@wtop.com

April 13, 2022, 1:49 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A woman is dead after a shooting in Fort Washington, Maryland, Tuesday night.

According to Prince George’s County police, the incident happened around 9:25 p.m. inside an apartment building on Palmer Road.

When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound inside a stairwell.

She was unresponsive and died in the building. It is unknown if she lived in the building.

Police have yet to release a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477.

Below is a map of where the shooting occurred.

Juan Herrera

Juan Herrera is an associate producer for WTOP News. He joined the radio news team in 2021 after previously working for WMAL News as a news assistant. He is a graduate of the Philip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

OPM outlines more steps for agencies to highlight collective bargaining rights for feds

‘Don’t suffer in silence,’ federal IT leaders say on DevSecOps implementation

Federal R&D investments serve as foundation for US becoming AI-ready

House lawmakers aim to tackle improper payments with better data, IT

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up