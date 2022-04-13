Woman killed in Fort Washington shooting

A woman is dead after a shooting in Fort Washington, Maryland, Tuesday night.

According to Prince George’s County police, the incident happened around 9:25 p.m. inside an apartment building on Palmer Road.

When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound inside a stairwell.

She was unresponsive and died in the building. It is unknown if she lived in the building.

Police have yet to release a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477.

Below is a map of where the shooting occurred.