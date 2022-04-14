Waldorf man faces murder charges tied to girlfriend’s death

Marc Deangelo Evans, 50, of Waldorf, faces murder charges in the shooting death of his girlfriend, 45-year-old Rema Gibson, in Fort Washington.

Prince George’s County police arrested a man connected to the shooting death of a woman found dead inside a Maryland apartment building.

Marc Deangelo Evans, 50, of Waldorf, was charged with first- and second-degree murder and other related charges in the death of his girlfriend, 45-year-old Rema Gibson.

Police were called to an apartment building on Palmer Road in Fort Washington at around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a report of a shooting. Officers arrived to find Gibson in a stairwell with a gunshot wound. She died at the scene.

A preliminary investigation showed that Evans shot Gibson during a dispute. He was arrested at the scene, according to police.

Evans is under the county’s department of corrections custody on a no-bond status.

The Prince George’s County Police Department said it is still investigating the shooting and is asking for the public’s help. Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 301-516-2512. Anonymous tips can be sent to Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477.

A map of the area where the shooting occurred is below.