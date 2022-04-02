Second man pleads guilty for role in 2020 shootout with Prince George’s Co. police

The second man involved in a brazen shootout with police in Prince George's County, Maryland, pled guilty to multiple counts of first- and second-degree murder, according to authorities.

The second man involved in a brazen shootout with police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, pled guilty to multiple counts of first- and second-degree murder on Friday, according to authorities.

The Office of the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney said that Andre Smith, 48, pled guilty to multiple counts of first-degree assault and home invasion at the Capital View Terrace house in August 2020.

Smith’s co-defendant, 29-year-old Stephen Warren, pled guilty in February and was sentenced to 90 years in prison last month for his role in the shootout.

“I am pleased that both Mr. Smith and Mr. Warren have taken responsibility for their actions from this terrible crime and that this case can finally be put to rest for all of the victims and their loved ones. And I continue to pray for the victims as they recover from very serious injuries,” said Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy in a statement.

On Aug. 23, 2020, police received a call about two armed men entering a Landover home with firearms and demanding money.

Responding officers arrived to find Smith and Stephen Warren, then 28, leaving the house, and both men opened fire on the officers shortly after that.

Officers shot back while the two men got in a car and headed toward a dead end. They then circled back and sped past the responding officers and continued firing on them.

Three officers were injured by gunfire during the incident.

Both Smith and Warren were indicted on Sept. 17, 2020. Warren pled guilty on Feb. 11, 2022 and was sentenced on March 15. Smith is set for sentencing on July 8.