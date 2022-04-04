RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia faces growing outrage | Zelenskyy accuses Russia of genocide | War could escalate auto prices, shortages | DC group raises thousands for Ukraine
Prince George’s Co. police release photos of people who vandalized cruiser

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

April 4, 2022, 2:26 PM

Police are looking for the people who vandalized this police cruiser when an officer was trying to disperse a crowd Saturday night in Laurel. (Courtesy Prince George’s County Police)

Prince George’s County police are looking for the people responsible for vandalizing a police cruiser while an officer was trying to disperse a crowd Saturday night in Laurel, Maryland.

Around 11:30 p.m., a police officer attempted to break up a crowd at an office building parking lot near Interstate 95 and Maryland Route 198, police say, when a large group of people circled his vehicle and started to kick it.

A video circulating on social media shows people jumping on top of a Prince George’s County police car as sirens are heard.

These photos show some of the people who police say are responsible for vandalizing a police car in Laurel. (Courtesy Prince George’s County Police)
Here’s another person who police say is responsible for vandalizing a police car in Laurel. (Courtesy Prince George’s County Police)

Police also said one was armed with a pole.

The meetup included about 100 vehicles and a large crowd of people, police said.

With assistance of additional officers, the crowd was ultimately dispersed, according to police. No one was hurt.

“The behavior toward our officer on Saturday was criminal. Attacking a cruiser should not be a source of entertainment for anyone. We take this seriously and we know the community does too. It’s completely unacceptable. The officer showed great restraint under these circumstances,” said Prince George’s County police Chief Malik Aziz.

Those involved in this incident could face multiple charges, including malicious destruction of property, disorderly conduct and obstructing and hindering a law enforcement officer.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to call detectives at 301-937-0910.

Anonymous tips can be provided by contacting Crime Solvers online or by calling them at 866-411-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be provided via the P3 Tips app available both for Android and for iOS.

Refer to case number 22-0015880.

Police say this photo shows the person who was armed with a pole. (Courtesy Prince George’s County Police)

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

