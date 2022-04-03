Prince George’s Co. police cruiser attacked, vandalized at car meetup

Prince George's County Police are looking for the people responsible for vandalizing a police cruiser while it was trying to disperse a crowd, late Saturday night.

A video circulating on social media shows people kicking and jumping on top of a Prince George’s County police car as sirens are heard.

The incident reportedly occurred at an office building parking lot near Interstate 95 and Md. Route 198 in Laurel, Maryland.

A Prince George’s County Police Department spokesperson told WTOP that around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a meetup of about 100 vehicles and a large group of spectators.

When the first officer arrived on the scene, he activated his lights and sirens to disperse the crowd. That’s when a large group circled his car and began to vandalize it, police said.

Neither the officer, nor anyone in the crowd were injured.

Once other officers arrived at the scene, the crowd was brought under control. No arrests were made, and police said they are working to identify those directly involved in damaging the police car.

PGPD urges anyone with information about this incident to call 1-866-411-TIPS.