RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukrainian forces retake areas near Kyiv | Drug shortages in Russia persist | Ukraine accuses Russia of massacre, city strewn with bodies | How to help
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Prince George's Co. police…

Prince George’s Co. police cruiser attacked, vandalized at car meetup

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

April 3, 2022, 3:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Prince George’s County police are looking for the people responsible for vandalizing a cruiser while it was trying to disperse a crowd late Saturday night.

A video circulating on social media shows people kicking and jumping on top of a Prince George’s County police car as sirens are heard.

The incident reportedly occurred at an office building parking lot near Interstate 95 and Md. Route 198 in Laurel, Maryland.

A Prince George’s County Police Department spokesperson told WTOP that around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a meetup of about 100 vehicles and a large group of spectators.

When the first officer arrived on the scene, he activated his lights and sirens to disperse the crowd. That’s when a large group circled his car and began to vandalize it, police said.

Neither the officer, nor anyone in the crowd were injured.

Once other officers arrived at the scene, the crowd was brought under control. No arrests were made, and police said they are working to identify those directly involved in damaging the police car.

PGPD urges anyone with information about this incident to call 1-866-411-TIPS.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Federal efforts on critical infrastructure cybersecurity come under White House review

Biden's USPS board nominees plan to oversee reforms envisioned by Congress

Commerce, HUD detail office reentry plans as lawmakers urge faster return to in-person work

March's TSP performance a mixed bag for stock funds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up