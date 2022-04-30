RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine fights to hold off Russian advances | ‘Our roots are there’ | Ukrainian women train to find landmines | Va. breweries band together to help Ukraine
New Carrollton officer indicted on assault, reckless endangerment charges

April 30, 2022, 4:02 PM

A New Carrollton, Maryland, police officer has been indicted on charges of assault and reckless endangerment related to an arrest in June 2021, according to a news release from the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office.

On June 19, 2021, while responding to a call for service at a New Carrollton apartment building, Sergeant Jeffery Harris and other officers came into contact with a civilian, who authorities at the time said was connected to a separate incident.

At some point during the response, Harris allegedly placed the handcuffed victim upside down in a police cruiser, creating substantial risk of death and serious physical injury to the victim, according to the news release.

“We presented our evidence to a grand jury, and they returned an indictment charging Sergeant Harris with second degree assault, reckless endangerment and misconduct in office,” said State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy.

It was Harris’s alleged actions during this arrest that led to criminal charges being pursued, prosecutors said.

