Murder charges in slaying of 58-year-old DC man in Md.

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

April 25, 2022, 1:29 PM

A 21-year-old Maryland man has been arrested and charged with murder in the February shooting death of D.C. man in what police believe was a robbery.

Malique Harden, of Suitland, is being held without bond on charges of first- and second-degree murder in the killing of 58-year-old Michael Hawkins, of D.C.

Police were called to an apartment complex in the 3800 block of St. Barnabas Road around 12:10 p.m. on Feb. 27 for a reported shooting. Police found Hawkins in one of the apartments with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe Harden shot Hawkins during a robbery but have not released any other details.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 301-516-2512.

