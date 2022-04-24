Man arrested, 4 injured in Montgomery Co. crash

Prince George’s County first responders say a driver responsible for two separate collisions this evening is in police custody.
The crash was reported at about 6 pm this evening.
The driver hit a vehicle on the 11100 block of Montgomery County Road in Beltsville, Maryland.
County police say the driver hit a car with two passengers and then struck two pedestrians near the intersection of Montgomery Road and Cedar Lane.
EMS officials tell WTOP that two pedestrians were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Meanwhile, the driver of the hit vehicle and a juvenile passenger were taken to a hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries
Prince George’s County police say the collisions are still under investigation.
A map of the approximate location is included below: