Man arrested, 4 injured in Montgomery Co. crash

Nardos Mesmer | nmesmer@wtop.com

April 24, 2022, 10:29 PM

Prince George’s County first responders say a driver responsible for two separate collisions this evening is in police custody.

The crash was reported at about 6 pm this evening.

The driver hit a vehicle on the 11100 block of Montgomery County Road in Beltsville, Maryland.

County police say the driver hit a car with two passengers and then struck two pedestrians near the intersection of Montgomery Road and Cedar Lane.

EMS officials tell WTOP that two pedestrians were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Meanwhile, the driver of the hit vehicle and a juvenile passenger were taken to a hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries

Prince George’s County police say the collisions are still under investigation.

A map of the approximate location is included below:

Nardos Mesmer

Nardos G. Mesmer is an Associate Producer with WTOP News. She works with producers, anchors, writers and reporters to develop content for web and air. She ensures content is factually accurate, clear and concise. She also works on technical editing of sound and revisions for airing of final audio.

