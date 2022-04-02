RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia hits rail, fuel facilities | US promises more Ukraine aid | Ukraine PM: Russia committing 'terrible war crimes' | Photos
2 Capitol Heights women killed in Seat Pleasant crash

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

April 25, 2022, 11:32 AM

Two women are dead following a two-vehicle crash Friday in Seat Pleasant, Maryland, Prince George’s County police said.

Authorities identified them as Giselle Hernandez and Joy Nija Naomi Brown, both 20 and both of Capitol Heights.

The police said Hernandez was trying to make a left turn onto a service road from westbound Central Avenue around 8 p.m. Her car was struck by an SUV that was heading eastbound on Central Avenue.

Hernandez and Brown were pronounced dead at the scene.

The SUV driver, who remained at the scene, had minor injuries.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

