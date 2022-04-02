2 Capitol Heights women killed in Seat Pleasant crash

Two women are dead following a two-vehicle crash Friday in Seat Pleasant, Prince George’s County police said.

Authorities identified them as Giselle Hernandez and Joy Nija Naomi Brown, both 20 and both of Capitol Heights.

The police said Hernandez was trying to make a left turn onto a service road from westbound Central Avenue around 8 p.m. Her car was struck by an SUV that was heading eastbound on Central Avenue.

Hernandez and Brown were pronounced dead at the scene.

The SUV driver, who remained at the scene, had minor injuries.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

A map of where the crash happened is below.