Two people seriously injured in crash, Capital Beltway’s Inner Loop closed

March 13, 2022, 5:30 AM

Two people are in the hospital with serious injuries after a multivehicle crash in Prince George’s County on Sunday morning, Maryland State Police tell WTOP.

The crash happened on the Inner Loop of the Beltway at Landover Road around 3 a.m., police told WTOP. All lanes of the Beltway were closed near the crash and WTOP Traffic said to follow police direction for the detour.

One of the people hurt was a pedestrian, police said.

As of 5:30 a.m. all lanes of I-495 were shut down at the crash. Stick with WTOP Traffic for updates.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

