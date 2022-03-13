Two people seriously injured in crash, Capital Beltway’s Inner Loop closed

Two people are in the hospital after a multivehicle crash in Landover Sunday morning, Maryland State Police tell WTOP.

Two people are in the hospital with serious injuries after a multivehicle crash in Prince George’s County on Sunday morning, Maryland State Police tell WTOP.

The crash happened on the Inner Loop of the Beltway at Landover Road around 3 a.m., police told WTOP. All lanes of the Beltway were closed near the crash and WTOP Traffic said to follow police direction for the detour.

One of the people hurt was a pedestrian, police said.

As of 5:30 a.m. all lanes of I-495 were shut down at the crash. Stick with WTOP Traffic for updates.

Landover:

I-495/Beltway Inner Loop at MD-202/Landover Rd (#17) all lanes blocked at the crash. Access Road gets by. Stay Right.

