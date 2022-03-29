RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | More US funding needed for Ukraine | New round of peace talks | Food shortages in Ukraine | How to help
Teenage dirt bike driver dead in District Heights crash

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

March 29, 2022, 8:15 AM

An 18-year-old dirt bike driver is dead following a Friday crash with an SUV in District Heights, Maryland, according to authorities.

Peter Joven, of Capitol Heights, died a day after the collision at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue at Silver Hill Road, Prince George’s County police said in a news release on Monday.

Joven was headed west on Silver Hill Road. The SUV driver was headed south on Pennsylvania Avenue approaching Silver Hill Road around 6:20 p.m.

The vehicles crashed as Joven was trying to cross Pennsylvania Avenue, police said.

Joven was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. The SUV driver suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 301-731-4422.

Below is a map of where the crash happened.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

