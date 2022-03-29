Teenage dirt bike driver dead in District Heights crash

An 18-year-old dirt bike driver is dead following a Friday crash with an SUV in District Heights, according to authorities.

An 18-year-old dirt bike driver is dead following a Friday crash with an SUV in District Heights, Maryland, according to authorities.

Peter Joven, of Capitol Heights, died a day after the collision at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue at Silver Hill Road, Prince George’s County police said in a news release on Monday.

Joven was headed west on Silver Hill Road. The SUV driver was headed south on Pennsylvania Avenue approaching Silver Hill Road around 6:20 p.m.

The vehicles crashed as Joven was trying to cross Pennsylvania Avenue, police said.

Joven was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. The SUV driver suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 301-731-4422.

Below is a map of where the crash happened.