Reward offered for information on fatal Prince George’s Co. shooting

The Associated Press

March 7, 2022, 4:05 PM

A Maryland man was shot and killed last weekend, and police are offering a $25,000 reward for leads that result in an arrest.

According to a news release on Monday, Prince George’s Police patrol officers were called to a location in Chillum at around 8 a.m. on Saturday for a report of a shooting.

The officers found the victim, Efrain Huerta Moran of Chillum with multiple gunshot wounds.

Moran was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives are trying to identify a suspect and a motive for the shooting.

