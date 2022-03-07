Reward offered for information on fatal Prince George’s Co. shooting

A Maryland man was shot and killed last weekend, and police are offering a $25,000 reward for leads that result in an arrest.

According to a news release on Monday, Prince George’s Police patrol officers were called to a location in Chillum at around 8 a.m. on Saturday for a report of a shooting.

The officers found the victim, Efrain Huerta Moran of Chillum with multiple gunshot wounds.

Moran was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives are trying to identify a suspect and a motive for the shooting.

