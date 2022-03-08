Prince George’s COVID-19 emergency set to expire Wednesday

Prince George's County will let its COVID-19 emergency declaration expire on Wednesday evening.

Prince George’s County, Maryland, will let its COVID-19 emergency declaration expire on Wednesday evening.

Nothing will change for county residents when the declaration expires at 5 p.m. The last of the COVID-19 restrictions imposed under the public health emergency — indoor mask wearing — ended Feb. 28.

“During the last several weeks, we have continued to make tremendous strides in our fight against COVID-19,” County Executive Alsobrooks said in a news release.

“Thanks to the hard work of Prince Georgians, we have seen a substantial decrease in our case rate since the surge of the Omicron variant, so we are comfortable with this decision as we continue moving into the next phase of this pandemic.”

According to the release, the county’s percentage of positive tests continues to be below 2%, and there have been fewer than 100 cases a day since Feb. 7.

As of March 7, the county’s current positivity rate is 1.7% and the weekly case rate per 100,000 residents is 28.37.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention newly publish metrics for evaluating COVID-19 community transmission levels has also classified Prince George’s in the low transmission level for

New weekly totals for COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 residents;

New weekly case rates per 100,000, and;

Weekly percentage of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients

The Prince George’s County Public Schools system continues to require mask-wearing inside all school offices and buildings.

Meanwhile, the city of Laurel’s COVID Emergency Declaration remains in effect for now. Laurel’s leaders say they’ll have an update in the future.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

WTOP’s Matthew Delaney contributed to this report.