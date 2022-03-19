RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russia presses forward in Ukraine | Robotic pets for Ukrainian kids | Putin rallies troops during speech | How to help
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Prince George's Co. police…

Prince George’s Co. police identify victim of Camp Springs shooting

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com

March 19, 2022, 3:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, identified a Suitland man as the victim of a fatal shooting Friday afternoon in Camp Springs, Maryland.

In a news release, police identified the victim as 19-year-old Keith Aaron Wade of Suitland.

Around 4:50 p.m. Friday, patrol officers were called to the 6300 block of Maxwell Drive near the Allentown Apartments. While investigating, officers discovered Wade in a parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

PGPD detectives say they are actively working to identify a suspect and a motive for the fatal shooting.

Police ask that if anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they should call detectives at 301-516-2512.  Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.

Below is a map of the area:

Joshua Barlow

Joshua Barlow is a writer, composer, and producer who has worked for CGTN, Atlantic Public Media, and National Public Radio. He lives in Northeast Washington, D.C., where he pays attention to developments in his neighborhood, economic issues, and social justice.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

IRS plans to hire staff to tackle backlog faster, but struggles on competitive pay

SSA hires retired staff to manage crowds at field offices as in-person service ramps up

After 40 years of service, Vogel offers ways to make federal IT better

VA EHR rollout increased 'risks for errors' in veteran health care, watchdog warns

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up