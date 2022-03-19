Prince George’s Co. police identify victim of Camp Springs shooting

Police in Prince George's County, Maryland, say they have identified the victim of a fatal shooting that took place in Camp Springs Friday afternoon.

In a news release, police identified the victim as 19-year-old Keith Aaron Wade of Suitland.

Around 4:50 p.m. Friday, patrol officers were called to the 6300 block of Maxwell Drive near the Allentown Apartments. While investigating, officers discovered Wade in a parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

PGPD detectives say they are actively working to identify a suspect and a motive for the fatal shooting.

Police ask that if anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they should call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.

Below is a map of the area: