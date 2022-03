A man is dead following a shooting in Prince George's County, Maryland.

It happened Friday just before 5 p.m. on the 6300 block of Maxwell Drive in Camp Springs.

Officers were called to a neighborhood near the Allentown Apartments, where they found the man. He died at the scene.

Police are investigating what happened. Anyone with information should call Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 866-411-TIPS.

Below is the area where it happened.