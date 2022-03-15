Prince George’s Co. council moves to hybrid meetings

The Prince George's County Council is shifting from totally virtual to hybrid meetings Tuesday.

In a statement, the council said the move to hybrid meetings will give residents a chance to join sessions and public hearings virtually or in person at the Wayne K. Curry Administration Building.

In an effort to maintain social distancing, meetings will have a reduced capacity, and masks are encouraged.

“Following the expiration of the County’s Declaration of Emergency, and as COVID-19 numbers continue to decline, incorporating an in-person option for participating in the Council process makes room for residents to join us for meetings,” Council Chair Calvin Hawkins said.

“The Council will still offer virtual and mail-in options, so residents may participate in the environment that is most comfortable for them. The Council looks forward to safely engaging with residents as the County charts its path forward from the COVID-19 crisis.”