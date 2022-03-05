Md. Politics: Prince George’s Co. executive Alsobrooks surprise endorsement of Wes Moore

Prince George’s County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D) made a splash on Saturday, endorsing Wes Moore for the Democratic nomination for governor.

Alsobrooks, once considered a top contender for the governor’s seat herself, called Moore “the leader we need in this moment.”

“I have seen Wes Moore connect with people and bring them together to chart a vision for the future. It is clear Wes Moore has the vision, integrity, and the ability to move our state forward and deliver for families in Prince George’s County and across Maryland,” she said in a statement.

Alsbrooks announced her endorsement at a rally of Moore supporters as the campaign opened a new field office in Upper Marlboro on Saturday afternoon. Alsobrooks was brought to the stage to announce her support in the middle of Moore’s speech at the rally.

“This movement we are building is about bringing together great leaders across the state and working with communities to make Maryland a place where we do not leave people behind. I have long admired County Executive Angela Alsobrooks as a fierce fighter for Prince Georgians, and I am so honored for her support,” Moore said in a statement. “We are going to campaign hard together and I am eager to work with her to support families in Gorgeous Prince George’s and across Maryland now and for years to come.”

Alsobrooks becomes is the second sitting county executive to make a formal endorsement in the Democratic primary. Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman also endorsed Moore.

The endorsement is a hit to the campaign of former Prince George’s County Executive Rushern L. Baker III, Alsobrooks’ immediate predecessor, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor for a second time.

Baker’s campaign issued a 349-word statement about the endorsement on Saturday evening, saying the candidate was “extremely disappointed” with Alsobrooks’ decision.

“Because of my deep belief in her, I’ve been happy to provide counsel and advice to her over the years. In the face of competitive races for State’s Attorney and County Executive, I enthusiastically endorsed her,” Baker said. “That’s why I’m extremely disappointed in her decision to support one of our opponents at such a precarious time.”

The former county executive touted his own successes during his tenure leading the county and noted that he has been endorsed by nine of the 11 members of the Prince George’s County Council.

“The great County, where I’ve raised my family and built my life, deserves a leadership team that knows how to practically get things done — not just talk in theoretical ‘hows,’” Baker said. “My running mate, [Montgomery County] Councilmember Nancy Navarro, and I are uniquely prepared to meet this critical moment with a vision that moves our state forward. With a track record of executive experience and proven results, we’re building a true grassroots campaign because we understand the importance of people over politics.”

The other candidates vying for the Democratic nomination on June 28 are: Jon Baron, Peter Franchot, Doug Gansler, Ashwani Jain, John King, Laura Neuman, Tom Perez and Jerome Segal.

Montgomery County teachers make counci l endorsements

The Montgomery County Education Association, a powerful political force in county politics, released its endorsements for county council this week.

The teachers union will include the following County Council candidates on their Apple Ballot for the June 28 primary:

District 1: Andrew Friedson (incumbent)

District 2: Will Roberts

District 3: Sidney Katz (incumbent)

District 4: Kate Stewart

District 5: Fatmata Barrie

District 6: Natali Fani-Gonzalez

District 7: Dawn Luedtke

At-Large: Brandy Brooks, Evan Glass (incumbent), Will Jawando (incumbent) and Laurie-Anne Sayles.

For Board of Education, the union has endorsed Julie Yang for District 3.

“Our recommended candidates will promote progress toward social justice and opportunity for all in our school system, and in every aspect of life here,” Jennifer Martin, president of MCEA said in a statement. “They are visionary leaders who stand with students, parents, and the dedicated educators of our county.”

Change Maryland presses for Hogan crime bills

The Change Maryland Action Fund, a political organization originally launched by Gov. Lawrence J. Hogan Jr. (R), announced this week that it had made a six-figure ad buy to promote the governor’s anti-crime initiatives.

The Change Maryland Action Fund radio ads will run in the Baltimore metro market, asking Marylanders to contact their legislators and urge them to pass bills introduced by Hogan that would expand judicial sentencing report requirements and increase mandatory penalties for people arrested multiple times for gun crimes.

Change Maryland also launched a new website advocating for the passage of the bills: PassHoganEmergencyCrimeProposalsNow.com. The ads are posted on the site.

It’s not the first time the political groups have bolstered Hogan’s messaging during policy debates.

Over the summer, the group paid for social media ads that labeled top elected leaders in Montgomery County as “pro-traffic” during the debate over adding toll lanes to I-270 and the Capital Beltway, and in 2020, the group organized opposition to a decade-long multi-billion-dollar education reform plan.

Edwards touts support from halls of Congress

Former Rep. Donna F. Edwards (D) announced another series of endorsements from former congressional colleagues this week as she tries to win her old job back.

Current Reps. Suzanne Bonamici (D-Oregon), David Cicilline (D-R.I.), Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.), and Robin Kelly (D-Ill.) all voiced their support for her campaign to return to the U.S. House.

Bonamici served on the Science, Space and Technology committee with Edwards. She called Edwards “a highly-detailed and thoughtful policymaker.”

“The American people will benefit from her advocacy and her focused and persistent questioning,” Bonamici said in a statement.

Cicilline, who is the primary sponsor of the EQUALITY Act — which would amend the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to prohibit discrimination based on sex, sexual orientation or gender identity — said Edwards was one of the first members who signed up to co-sponsor the bill when he introduced it earlier.

“Donna Edwards has always been a champion for equality, even when it wasn’t politically popular,” Cicilline said.

Edwards said she was heartened by the endorsements. “These members may represent different corners of our country but our shared values connect us in the fight for justice.”

The other Democrats in the 4th District race this year are former state Del. Angela Angel, former Prince George’s State’s Attorney Glenn F. Ivey, and state Del. Jazz M. Lewis.