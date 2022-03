A large apartment building fire in Forestville, Maryland, has fire crews scrambling and smoke lining the sky near Pennsylvania Avenue.

Prince George’s County Fire and EMS said the fire started in a four-story, garden-style apartment building just before 4 p.m. in the 7200 block of Donnell Place.

All four floors were on fire when first responders arrived, officials said.

The building has been evacuated, and it’s unclear whether there are any injuries.

