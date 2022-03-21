RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine rejects surrender demand | Zelenskyy appeals to Israel for aid | Push for hypersonic weapons? | How to help
Family mourns Maryland rapper killed in Prince George’s County shooting

Andrew Alsbrooks | aalsbrooks@wtop.com

March 21, 2022, 8:40 AM

A rapper from the D.C. area is dead after a shooting on Friday.

Prince George’s County Police say 24-year-old Markelle Morrow, also known by his fans as “Goonew,” was found wounded on Walters Lane near Pennsylvania Avenue in District Heights, Maryland.

He was rushed to a hospital where he later died, according to police.

His mother, Patrice Parker Morrow, reflected on Markelle’s life with WTOP’s news partners at NBC4.

“He was shot in the back and he gave his jewels up,” his mother said.

She said he was shot during a robbery and that the pendant he wears around his neck was stolen.

“I feel like my son could have gone further in his life but he always worried about his neighborhood,” his mother told NBC4. “I miss him so much.”

Goonew’s rap career began in 2017 and his unique sound quickly caught the attention of many. He was also featured as one of the Best New Artists on Complex in 2020.

“I feel so bad because he didn’t want nothing but to take care of us,” his sister Patrice Vincent told NBC4.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered in the case.

Andrew Alsbrooks

Andrew Alsbrooks is an Associate Producer at WTOP. Prior to joining WTOP, Andrew worked for NBC Washington and he currently works at NBC Sports Washington from time to time. Finding the “why” in every story is what drives him to put his best foot forward on any topic that faces him.

