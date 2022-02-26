CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID trucker protest to arrive by Biden SOTU | 46% of free COVID-19 tests unclaimed | VDH will send booster alerts | COVID rental aid went to low-income residents | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Cheverly, Md. crash leaves…

Cheverly, Md. crash leaves one driver dead, another seriously injured

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

February 26, 2022, 8:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

One driver is dead and another is seriously injured after a crash in Cheverly, Maryland, on Friday evening, Prince George’s County police say.

The crash happened near Kenilworth Ave and Lydell Road around 5:30 p.m., police said in a tweet.

One driver died at the scene and another was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The two drivers weren’t identified.

Preliminary investigation suggested neither driver had any passengers in their vehicle, a police spokesperson told WTOP. The cause of the crash isn’t known yet.

A map of the area where the crash happened is below.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to call @PGCrimeSolvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

WTOP’s Juan Herrera contributed to this report.

Jessica Kronzer

Jessica Kronzer graduated from James Madison University in May 2021 after studying media and politics. She enjoys covering politics, advocacy and compelling human-interest stories.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

TSP participation up while FRTIB on track to launch new digital tools

GSA outlines plan to spend $3.4B on infrastructure upgrades along US borders

Federal employee union presses DHS to follow through on expanding collective bargaining for TSOs

USPS falls short on pay requirements for managers, supervisors, federal appeals court finds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up