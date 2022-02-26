Cheverly, Md. crash leaves one driver dead, another seriously injured

One driver is dead and another is seriously injured after a crash in Prince George's County, on Friday evening, police say.

One driver is dead and another is seriously injured after a crash in Cheverly, Maryland, on Friday evening, Prince George’s County police say.

The crash happened near Kenilworth Ave and Lydell Road around 5:30 p.m., police said in a tweet.

One driver died at the scene and another was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The two drivers weren’t identified.

Preliminary investigation suggested neither driver had any passengers in their vehicle, a police spokesperson told WTOP. The cause of the crash isn’t known yet.

A map of the area where the crash happened is below.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to call @PGCrimeSolvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

WTOP’s Juan Herrera contributed to this report.