CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. officials on school mask mandate | DC's vaccine mandate for police stays | Some people should wait longer for 2nd COVID shot | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Police ID teen shot…

Police ID teen shot to death near John Carroll Elementary School

Colleen Kelleher | ckelleher@wtop.com

February 22, 2022, 11:27 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Prince George’s County police identified the man shot to death Monday afternoon near John Carroll Elementary School in Landover, Maryland.

A reward of $25,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and indictment of the suspect or suspects involved in the shooting of Caron Simpkins, 18, of D.C.

Police don’t know the motive yet.

Officers found Simpkins’ body on the ground near the school when they responded to the 1400 block of Nalley Terrace for a report of a shooting. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information can call police at 301-772-4925 or can call Crime Solvers at 866-411-8477. Callers can remain anonymous. People with information also can use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download it). Reference case number 22-0008536.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place.

Colleen Kelleher

Colleen Kelleher is an award-winning journalist who has been with WTOP since 1996. Kelleher joined WTOP as the afternoon radio writer and night and weekend editor and made the move to WTOP.com in 2001. Now she works early mornings as the site's Senior Digital Editor.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

USPS opts for mostly gas-powered vehicle fleet over Biden administration's objections

IRS plans pivot to Login.gov, lets users create online accounts without facial recognition

Army National Guard once again seeing less demand as COVID enters new phase

Army seeing some progress in its digital transformation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up