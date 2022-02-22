Police ID teen shot to death near John Carroll Elementary School

Prince George's County police identified the man shot to death Monday afternoon near John Carroll Elementary School in Landover.

Prince George’s County police identified the man shot to death Monday afternoon near John Carroll Elementary School in Landover, Maryland.

A reward of $25,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and indictment of the suspect or suspects involved in the shooting of Caron Simpkins, 18, of D.C.

Police don’t know the motive yet.

Officers found Simpkins’ body on the ground near the school when they responded to the 1400 block of Nalley Terrace for a report of a shooting. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information can call police at 301-772-4925 or can call Crime Solvers at 866-411-8477. Callers can remain anonymous. People with information also can use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download it). Reference case number 22-0008536.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place.