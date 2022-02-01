1 dead after shooting near elementary school in Prince George’s Co.

Police in Prince George's County, Maryland, are investigating the shooting death of a man near an elementary school Monday afternoon.

It happened on the 1400 block of Nalley Terrace near John Carroll Elementary School in Landover.

Officers arrived at the scene around 5:20 p.m. and found a man on the ground with gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released his identity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 866-411-8477.

