1 dead after shooting near elementary school in Prince George’s Co.

Jose Umana | jumana@wtop.com

February 21, 2022, 10:51 PM

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, are investigating the shooting death of a man near an elementary school Monday afternoon.

It happened on the 1400 block of Nalley Terrace near John Carroll Elementary School in Landover.

Officers arrived at the scene around 5:20 p.m. and found a man on the ground with gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released his identity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 866-411-8477.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place.

Jose Umana

José Umaña is a digital editor for WTOP. He’s been working as a journalist for almost a decade, covering local news, education and sports. His work has appeared in The Prince George’s Sentinel, The Montgomery Sentinel, Orlando Sentinel, PressBox and The Diamondback.

