Man charged in deadly Prince George’s Co. shooting where car crashed into a home

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

February 26, 2022, 8:35 AM

A man has been charged with killing a man following a shooting in Landover, Maryland, last weekend where a car crashed into a home, according to Prince George’s County Police.

Preston Hollis, Jr., 35, of Landover, Maryland, was charged with first degree murder and related charges in the shooting, according to police.

Jonathan Jamison Jr., 21, of Laurel, Maryland, was killed in the shooting, police said.

On Feb. 19, at about 10:25 p.m., police were called to the 6900 block of Forest Terrace for the report of a car that crashed into a home, according to a news release.

Once police arrived, they found Jamison in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound to the upper body. Police said that Jamison was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation revealed that Hollis and Jamison knew each other and that the shooting happened during a drug transaction, police said.

Hollis is in the custody of the Department of Corrections and is behind held without bond, according to police.

Detectives ask anyone with information about the case to call them at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app. Police ask that those with information refer to the case number 22-0008274.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

