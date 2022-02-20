OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
Prince George’s Co. police investigate homicide, shooting

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com
Juan Herrera | jherrera@wtop.com

February 20, 2022

A man is dead, and another man is injured after a shooting in the Landover area on Saturday night, Prince George’s County, Maryland, police say.

Police say they were called at around 10:30 p.m. about a car that crashed into a home on Forest Terrace.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man in the vehicle’s driver’s seat suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police also found another man near the area suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers could not confirm where they found the second victim ahead of publication. That shooting victim is expected to survive.

Police said they’re unsure what led up to the crash and no one inside of the home was injured.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

