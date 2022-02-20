Prince George’s Co. police investigate homicide, shooting

Police were called about a car that crashed into a home and found two men shot, one dead, when they arrived.

A man is dead, and another man is injured after a shooting in the Landover area on Saturday night, Prince George’s County, Maryland, police say.

Police say they were called at around 10:30 p.m. about a car that crashed into a home on Forest Terrace.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man in the vehicle’s driver’s seat suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police also found another man near the area suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers could not confirm where they found the second victim ahead of publication. That shooting victim is expected to survive.

HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION: Around 10:30 pm officers responded to the 6900 block of Forest Terr for reports of a vehicle crashed into a residence. Once on scene, they located an adult male in a driver’s seat suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene. pic.twitter.com/LyPVepAqiz — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) February 20, 2022

Police said they’re unsure what led up to the crash and no one inside of the home was injured.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.