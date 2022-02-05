Guard shot in attempted armored truck robbery at bank in Prince George’s Co.

An armored truck guard is in critical condition after being shot in an attempted robbery at a bank in Riverdale, Maryland, Saturday afternoon.

Police in Prince George’s County are investigating an attempted robbery that took place at the Wells Fargo Bank at the corner of Baltimore Avenue and East-West Highway.

During the robbery, a man, who is believed to be the truck’s driver, was shot multiple times, Riverdale Park Police Chief Rosa Guixens confirmed to WTOP news partner NBC Washington.

The suspects in the attempted robbery escaped, authorities said.

Prince George’s County Fire told NBC Washington that the shooting victim was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

Chief Guixen says they do not know if any money was stolen, or if the security guard fired shots in the exchange.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.