OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » 20 displaced in Prince…

20 displaced in Prince George’s Co. fire

Andrew Alsbrooks | aalsbrooks@wtop.com

February 20, 2022, 9:56 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
A fire on Greenbelt Road displaced 20 people Sunday. (Courtesy Prince George’s County Fire and Rescue)

A fire in Prince George’s County, Maryland, has left 20 people, including nine children, displaced on Sunday morning.

The Prince George’s County Fire and Rescue said they were called to a four-story apartment building on Greenbelt Road at about 8 a.m. The smoke was coming from the second floor, they said.

No one was hurt.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DoJ expects to transition away from max telework in the coming months

Biden signs stopgap spending bill averting shutdown

Security is the name of the game in DevOps, federal tech leaders say

Navy plans to become 'cyber ready' by ditching compliance-obsessed ATO processes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up