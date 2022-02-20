20 displaced in Prince George’s Co. fire Andrew Alsbrooks | aalsbrooks@wtop.com

A fire in Prince George’s County, Maryland, has left 20 people, including nine children, displaced on Sunday morning.

A fire in Prince George’s County, Maryland, has left 20 people, including nine children, displaced on Sunday morning. The Prince George’s County Fire and Rescue said they were called to a four-story apartment building on Greenbelt Road at about 8 a.m. The smoke was coming from the second floor, they said. No one was hurt.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others. Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here. © 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.