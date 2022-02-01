1 dead, 3 injured in separate shootings in Prince George’s Co.

A man is dead and three others are injured following two separate shootings in Prince George's County, Maryland, Friday night.

The first shooting happened just before 5:30 p.m. outside of an apartment building on 28th Avenue near the Marlow Heights Shopping Center in Temple Hills.

Prince George’s County police said when officers arrived, they found a juvenile male, a man and a woman with gunshot wounds.

The child was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, while the condition of the two adults is unknown. Police did not say if the incident was a domestic dispute.

Later on, officers were called to a fatal shooting in Landover at Kent Town Place just before 8 p.m.

Police say they found a man outside with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Detectives are investigating both shootings. Anyone with information is asked to call Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 866-411-8477.