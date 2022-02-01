OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » 1 dead, 3 injured…

1 dead, 3 injured in separate shootings in Prince George’s Co.

Juan Herrera | jherrera@wtop.com

February 18, 2022, 10:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A man is dead and three others are injured following two separate shootings in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Friday night.

The first shooting happened just before 5:30 p.m. outside of an apartment building on 28th Avenue near the Marlow Heights Shopping Center in Temple Hills.

Prince George’s County police said when officers arrived, they found a juvenile male, a man and a woman with gunshot wounds.

The child was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, while the condition of the two adults is unknown. Police did not say if the incident was a domestic dispute.

Later on, officers were called to a fatal shooting in Landover at Kent Town Place just before 8 p.m.

Police say they found a man outside with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Detectives are investigating both shootings. Anyone with information is asked to call Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 866-411-8477.

Juan Herrera

Juan Herrera is an associate producer for WTOP News. He joined the radio news team in 2021 after previously working for WMAL News as a news assistant. He is a graduate of the Philip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DoJ expects to transition away from max telework in the coming months

Navy plans to become 'cyber ready' by ditching compliance-obsessed ATO processes

Security is the name of the game in DevOps, federal tech leaders say

CMS takes a page from the Air Force on streamlining software development

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up